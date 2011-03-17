PacTV boosts HD content aggregation with new downlink facility

Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production center Pacific Television Center (PacTV) recently added six 4.5m antennas, providing it with enhanced access to the entire U.S. arc, including Galaxy 16, 19, 28 and AMC 9. This installation will enable PacTV to provide clients with even more content, including in-demand HD transmissions.

The downlink facility, to be completed by the end of the year, will consist of 10 4.5m, two 3.8m and four 2.4m C- and Ku-band dishes. Of those, PacTV currently has four fixed and two steerable dishes deployed. When fully populated, PacTV will be able to receive about 60 simultaneous feeds.

The next phase of the project will include the launch of a new service, Downlinks on Demand. The service, which is slated to begin beta testing later this year, will allow clients to perform customer-controlled downlinks via a dedicated website.