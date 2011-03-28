Packet Ship launches VOD, catch-up software

At the recent IP&TV World Forum in London, UK video server software vendor Packet Ship unveiled the latest release of its Streamline software range, which adds support for VOD and catch-up TV. The new release, Antigua, delivers improved performance on commodity hardware and supports over-the-top (OTT) protocols including RTSP/TCP, Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming for iPhones and iPads and the RTSP/UDP widely used in managed networks.

Packet Ship also introduced a new product, Timeline IPTV Recorder, which enables continuous recording of broadcast IPTV channels along with associated EPG data. This provides support for catch-up TV and retrospective EPG displaying programs that were scheduled in the past, as well as the full range of play functions such as pause and rewind live TV. The software is available for systems integrators as well as service providers with in-house expertise for developing video delivery infrastructure.