Oxygen DCT to introduce Evolution P3 monitors

Oxygen DCT will launch the Evolution P3 series, a new range of monitors with next-generation features, functions and picture quality at IBC2011.

The monitors include an onboard HD recorder as well as a host of useful camera set-up facilities. They have already been acquired by Pinewood Studios-based Movietech, which has become the first rental house to adopt the Evolution P3 Series in the UK.

With the Evolution P3 Series, the director’s monitor has on-board recording from the main camera and instant on-screen playback, obviating the need for a second camera that tracks the main camera in film productions to give directors a fast video playback without interrupting the main camera recording. With the optional SD-HC media cards, the video recording can be reviewed and stored on a laptop computer.

Available in 7in and 17in versions, the Evolution P3 monitors push the boundaries forward for camera monitors. Alongside on-board recording, they also feature on-board HDMI-to-HD-SDI conversion.

