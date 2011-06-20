Oxygen DCT adds features to GearNex geared camera head

Oxygen DCT has introduced a new range of features for the GearNex geared camera head from CineToys that is designed to give filmmakers access to Hollywood-style geared heads without paying Hollywood prices.

Today’s cameramen face the challenge of operating cameras adorned with monitors, matte boxes, power packs and focus-assist products, all of which can make them heavy and unwieldy. What GearNex offers is the ability to pan and tilt smoothly, even when the camera is loaded with additional equipment.

New features launched at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas include the Big Tilt, which allows the camera to tilt 90 degrees up or down in a 70 degree range, and a new swing arm that allows more access to the tilt wheel.