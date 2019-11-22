OTT Local Ad Campaigns Grew 158% Between Q3 2018, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO—As viewers continue to help OTT grow in popularity, more and more advertisers are beginning to follow suit, including on the local level.

ZypMedia, a company that specializes in helping local businesses leverage digital media and OTT, provided findings that showed that the year-over-year growth from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 had them serve 158% more OTT impressions. Compared to Q2 2019, the third quarter saw an increase of 18%.

The OTT campaigns are being delivered through consumers TVs, with the Roku serving as the most popular device, per ZypMedia. Roku was followed in Q3 by Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, Samsung TV and Vizio TV.

Other findings from ZypMedia showed that the top categories of OTT campaigns were automotive, home & garden and health & Fitness. It also found that 60% of all campaigns for one month or less.

More information is available on ZypMedia’s website.