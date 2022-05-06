ORS Taps Skyworth and 3SS for Hybrid Satellite and Terrestrial 4K Android TV Services

VIENNA, Austria, SHENZHEN, China and STUTTGART, Germany—3 Screen Solutions (3SS) and Skyworth Digital have announced that Austria’s national broadcast network operator ORS has launched next-generation digital satellite and terrestrial STBs for simpliTV services.

“In launching our simpliONE STBs, we’re providing our audience with additional flexibility and choice, and it’s a significant milestone in our journey to bring next-generation super-aggregated TV services to the widest possible audience,” says Thomas Langsenlehner, CEO of simpliTV.

“Thanks to our collaborative partnerships with Skyworth and 3SS, new powerful STBs are delivering an advanced custom UX which makes finding content easy. With simpliTV we’re providing a truly world-class entertainment platform that meets the expectations of both avid streamers and more traditional viewers,” Langsenlehner added.

Two new 4K Hybrid STBs from Skyworth are now live, named simpliONE Box, and feature an advanced customized UX (user experience) created and delivered by 3SS for the service.

The Skyworth 4K Hybrid Android TV Satellite STB became available to simpliTV customers, as of April 2022, complementing the Skyworth 4K Hybrid Terrestrial STB which went live in January 2022.

Both products offer simpliTV subscribers the latest features in 4K DVB and OTT viewing, with UHD picture clarity, Dolby surround sound and a variety of additional features.

Hybrid simpliTV service delivers over 100 channels as part of an advanced UX based on the award winning 3Ready Product Framework from 3SS.

The debut of simpliTV’s satellite and terrestrial services is an expansion of the simpliTV portfolio, the latest phase in a staged multiplatform rollout. In May 2021, simpliTV launched custom apps for Samsung connected TVs - for which simpliTV comes pre-loaded in Austria as preferred app - as well as LG webOS and Android smart TVs. The new satellite and terrestrial services deliver a superior, consistent 3SS-enabled UX for viewers watching on connected TV and STBs.

All these apps feature a highly functional UI/UI enabled by 3SS based on 3Ready. 3Ready, with current worldwide reach of over 35 million homes, provides operators with an intuitive and adaptive UI.

“We’re very excited that ORS selected Skyworth to help deliver its next generation 4K hybrid services,“ commented Srithar Bala, head of video solutions & services at Skyworth Digital. “We congratulate ORS on the launch of these products for simpliTV,“ Srithar added.

“ORS continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to delighting viewers of all kinds, delivering options to suit viewers’ choices of both technology and preferred content,” said Kai-Christian Borchers, 3SS managing director. “Great teamwork brought simpliTV to life and we’re very excited that subscribers are now enjoying its benefits,” he added.