Orlando Magic Score With Vitec

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—Vitec and the Orlando Magic have teamed up to install Vitec’s IPTV Sports Venue Solution at the team’s home arena, the Amway Center. The system includes EZ TV IPTV middleware, HD Blade Encoders and Vitec’s IPTV set-top-boxes; they also installed Four Winds for digital signage. The installation was part of an upgrade to the arena’s video and signage systems that saw them change to a Cutting-Edge IPTV system and Digital Signage System.

EZ TV System

The EZ TV system helps deliver instant replays during games and events, as well as allowing fans in suites to playback on-demand content. The unit is capable of recording up to five streams of video on a centralized server with network storage. It also delivers content for the team’s 20 live channels and manages an additional 60 broadcast cable channels going to more than 300 Vitect set-top-boxes throughout the venue. Content also goes out to 700 Four Wind digital signage screens.

Features of Vitec’s EZ TV IPTV system include real-time network DVRs, Electronic Program Guide for TV and PC users, and the ability to extend the IPTV streams to desktops, laptops, tablets and phones.

Orlando Magic fans will be able to experience the Vitec system for the first time on Oct. 28.