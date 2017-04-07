Orban Labs Names North American Sales Manager

PENNSAUKEN, N.J.—Orban Labs has upped David Rusch to the post of sales manager for North America.

The appointment marks a formal return to the company for Rusch; from 2002-2014, he served as director of North American sales and marketing for Orban. For the next three years, Rusch remained involved in an auxiliary role, focusing on Canadian business as well as assisting for SBE meeting presentation logistics.

Rusch began his radio career in 1982 as an account executive for KLFF(AM) and KMZK(FM) in Phoenix. He also served as an account exec for KORK(AM), KYRK(FM), KMTW(AM) and KKLZ(FM) in Las Vegas. Between 1993 and 2001, Rusch was vice president of syndication and sales for SRN Broadcasting in Lake Bluff, Ill., where he covered sports events and produced sports and home improvement programming.

“We’re pleased to recognize David’s diligent efforts and contributions to Orban’s success with this promotion,” said Orban President David Day. (Orban was acquired by DaySequerra in July 2016.) “His proficiency with the line and intimate knowledge of the market are well known throughout the industry.”

Orban Labs currently has offices in San Francisco, Phoenix and Stuttgart, Germany; in addition to its headquarters in Pennsauken, NJ.