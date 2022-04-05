Orange Belgium Deploys New CommScope Set Tops

HICKORY, N.C.—Home network solution provider CommScope has announced that Orange Belgium is providing its subscribers with CommScope’s latest generation Android TV set tops that are designed to provide both live television and premium streaming services.

“There is no doubt that the viewing habits of our subscribers have evolved and that means our services and devices must evolve as well,” said Thomas Parvais, director fixed access broadband & TV services. “Through our partnership with CommScope, we are excited to offer our subscribers with a state-of-the-art set top that enhances their live and premium streaming entertainment viewing and provides them with the services they have come to expect.”

The launch of this new set top involved the successful integration of Orange eco-system partners coupled with CommScope’s software, the companies said.

The set top will provide Orange Belgium subscribers with the next generation of connected 4K UHD digital video decoder providing OTT streaming services, on-demand, and broadcast TV services.

Subscribers will have access to a variety of premium streaming apps, a new multi-screen cloud recording service, and the ability to cast movies, music and more to the TV with Chromecast built-in.

With a microphone built into the remote control, subscribers can talk to Google to easily search for movies and shows, control their TV and smart home devices, get answers, and more, the companies said.

“Service providers recognize the value to the consumer in enhancing their live and on-demand TV services with an easy-to-use TV experience,” said Phil Cardy, vice president, international PLM, home networks, CommScope. “We are excited by our partnership with Orange Belgium and to provide them with a next generation, high-quality solution that gives their subscribers the services and entertainment they have come to expect.”

The casings for the set top and its remote control are manufactured with 99 percent post-consumer recycled plastics. CommScope eliminated all single-use plastics in the packaging, aligning with both CommScope and Orange Belgium’s strong commitment to reducing environmental impact, the companies said.

Orange Belgium represents the second affiliate CommScope has deployed with Android TV devices, the first being Orange Slovensko in August 2021. CommScope and Orange also said they will continue to launch similar platforms to additional affiliates throughout the course of 2022.