Orad’s Artwork SeQuencer to Premiere at NAB 2015

KFAR SABA, ISRAEL – Orad is set to premiere its new file-based clip and still playback server, the Artwork SeQuencer, at the 2015 NAB Show. Designed for studio production, ASQ offers playback of transitions and playback of sequences and images onto studio displays.

ASQ comes equipped with six video channels, two input streams of video in and four streams of video out. ASQ supports all commonly used files and wrappers, can host clips from different formats in the same playlist and can play clips back to back. Playback of ASQ items can be activated manually from either external devices or Orad’s SmartShot. It is also compatible with all major newsroom systems.

Other features include content tagging and cataloging, real-time graphics controlled by the same user interface, video and image capture from live feed, rundown creation and streamed preview of the real output as well as preview of individual assets available as part of the user interface.

The 2015 NAB Show will run from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.