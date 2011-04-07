Orad to demo PlayMaker tapeless workflow at NAB

At the 2011 NAB Show, Orad will introduce a new version of its PlayMaker slow-motion video server with support for a file-based, tapeless workflow at NAB.

PlayMaker, an eight-channel slow-motion server, now offers a complete tapeless workflow with tight integration with nonlinear editing systems such as Avid Media Composer and Apple’s Final Cut Pro. Based on the DVCPRO codec, PlayMaker can export files along with its medadata, in either QuickTime or MXF formats, directly to the nonlinear editing systems for fast editing and import it back for playback.

The PlayNet module enables users to network multiple PlayMakers and transfer clips between them. The operator can engage any server on the network, browsing through remote clips lists or playlists, and select one to preview, copy or play back instantly. To improve communication between the operators in the truck, PlayMaker’s inbox module allows the operators to send links to clips in a way similar to sending an e-mail. Operators can browse through the inbox list and select any clip that was e-mailed for preview or import. PlayMaker also features smart clip management, super slow motion, 3-D support and 60 hours of HD footage storage.

See Orad at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL6514.