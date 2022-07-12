OpenVault Becomes First Member of Kyrio PMA Partner Program

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & JERSEY CITY, N.J.—OpenVault has become the first official member of CableLab’s Kyrio PMA Partner Program for the development and deployment of Profile Management Application (PMA) solutions.

Kyrio is a subsidiary of CableLabs focused on software and testing solutions for the global broadband industry. The PMA concept was developed by CableLabs to leverage the programmable PHY layer to increase the usable capacity in DOCSIS 3.1 networks. The goal of PMA is to optimize the amount of data that can be transferred on a channel in a given amount of time based on real-world plant conditions.

As part of its membership in the program, OpenVault’s research and development team will have access to Kyrio’s libraries of CMTS-specific profile translators, DOCSIS lab testing environment and subject matter expertise.

“The promise of PMA is increased capacity and reliability, particularly for the DOCSIS 3.1 networks that are the workhorses of the cable industry,” said Mario Di Dio, VP of software and network technology for Kyrio. “By partnering with companies such as OpenVault, Kyrio is rapidly advancing the feasibility of PMA solutions and is accelerating its availability for broadband operators worldwide.”

As the first member of the Kyrio PMA Partner Program, OpenVault has worked closely with Kyrio to accelerate adoption of PMA by resolving integration and testing concerns. OpenVault’s Capacity Booster product uses closed-loop automation to continually monitor every channel and modem in the network. OpenVault notes that its Capacity Booster innovation unlocks upwards of 40% more capacity.

“Initial operator demand for Capacity Booster trials has shown the incredible value of PMA in deferring the near-term need for node splits, reducing CapEx, and minimizing the impact of supply chain bottlenecks,” said Joe Lancaster, Chief Strategy Officer for OpenVault. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Kyrio as we maximize the value of PMA for the industry.”