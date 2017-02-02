Ooyala Solutions Partner Program Now Open

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.—Ooyala is providing technology and reseller partners a new service that will offer full sets of technology from a single source, Ooyala Solutions Partner Program. This program features video production workflow technology, data-driven OTT systems, monetization capabilities and analytics for going digital and deploying next-generation video services, including Ooyala’s core video platform and media logistics unit, Ooyala Flex.

Ooyala Solutions Partner Program is built on a three-tier system that includes Referral Partners, Associate Resellers and Premier Resellers. Partners can move up to higher tiers as they become more successful in providing technology based on or integrated with Ooyala technology. Benefits to partners vary by tier, but include free online training, co-selling support, demo accounts, technical support seats, product discounts and executive sponsorship.

According to Ooyala, thus far more than 30 international companies have joined the program as partners, including VCS Productions, Videoelec and Digital Logistics.

Companies that are interested in joining Ooyala’s partner program can find more information here.