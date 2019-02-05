Ooyala, DPP partner for news industry metadata standards

Ooyala has announced a partnership with the Digital Production Partnership to advance global news industry standards for the use of metadata.

The DPP’s Metadata Exchange for News is designed to establish standards for delivering news content, from planning and production to distribution and archive.

The initiative allows metadata generated in newsroom planning systems to be transferred to cameras and ingested into MAM systems, before being delivered to a publishing system.

This allows organizations to get breaking news stories to air quickly and to manage rights issues easily, as news packages and clips are clearly marked with copyright and restriction information.

DPP managing director Mark Harrison said: “News organizations want journalists and correspondents to be focused on the story, not the process.”

“With the participation of leading companies, like Ooyala, in the MAM and workflow-automation fields, we will advance more quickly toward these important objectives.”