OOONA Integrates memoQ Translation Technologies into its Subtitling Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel—OOONA, a global provider of professional management and production tools for the media localization and subtitling, has announced that it has reached an agreement with memoQ Translation Technologies to offer the memoQ toolset inside OOONA’s subtitle editing platform.

memoQ specializes in the development of translation management systems designed to increase productivity as well as enhance consistency and quality in translation workflows, the companies said. The collaboration will build in an extra layer of automation to the process.

OOONA co-founder and CEO Wayne Garb noted that working with memoQ “will allow us to bring the best translation management into subtitling. Our goal is to equip our users with more powerful tools to address the market’s stringent requirements for faster workflows and larger volumes of content localization.”

“memoQ is in business to help translation professionals thrive,” added memoQ Co-CEO, Peter Reynolds. “One way we can do this is by cooperating with great partners such as OOONA. We are very excited at the work they are doing to integrate our best of breed translation technology within OOONA’s best of breed high-end subtitling platform.”