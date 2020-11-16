Final Day for Product Innovation Award Nominations
By TVT Staff
Nomination now deadline is Nov. 17
The Product Innovation Awards program is a creative way to shine a bright spotlight on your newest products. To be chosen for a Product Innovation Award means that a panel of working professional engineers and managers in TV and pro video has taken special note of your offering. Every product nominated will be featured in the special Product Innovation Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form in December to the thousands of readers of TV Technology and TVB Europe.
Tips for nominating
You can nominate new and/or upgraded hardware, software or other products for the TV and Pro Video markets that have been released since Jan 1, 2019, at $595 Per Entry.
We are also featuring a separate category for innovative professionals who have made an impact on the industry. Now in its fourth year, the Industry Innovator Awards recognize outstanding work in the TV/Pro Video field. Nominate a colleague who deserves the spotlight.
All entries must be submitted by Nov. 17, 2020, 11:59 p.m. PST. Start your nomination now and you can log back in to continue it later if you need to.
