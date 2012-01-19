OMVC announces sizable growth in number of MDTV stations at CES

The Open Mobile Video Coalition announced prior to the opening of the 2012 International CES in Las Vegas that some 120 TV stations are now on-air with mobile digital television signals, an increase of more than 70 percent since last year.

The announcement was one of many timed with the gathering aimed at demonstrating that mobile DTV is coming into its own. For instance, prior to the event the Mobile Content Venture announced two important steps — a partnership with cellular service provider MetroPCS offering a mobile DTV-enabled Samsung smartphone with the group’s Dyle interface later this year and a partnership with Belkin on the design of wireless accessories that bring mobile DTV to devices like iPads.

(Editor’s note: Listen to Erik Moreno, MCV co-general manager and senior VP, corporate development, for the Fox Networks Group, discuss these developments.)

“The huge increase in the number of broadcasters delivering Mobile DTV underscores the momentum behind this exciting new service for consumers,” said Vincent Sadusky, president of the OMVC and CEO of LIN Media. “With more players will come more Mobile DTV channels, and that’s a key to enticing viewers to try out TV on-the-go.”

Among those exhibiting mobile DTV solutions at CES were: Dyle MobileTV and the Mobile Content Venture, LG Electronics, Samsung Mobile, The Mobile500 Alliance, Triveni Digital, Siano Mobile, Crestech, the Mobile DTV Trust Authority/Neustar and Nagra.

There also was a demonstration of the PBS pilot Mobile Emergency Alert System. Designed by PBS and LG Electronics, the M-EAS pilot project is being launched in three markets, including Las Vegas by Vegas PBS.