Oman Telecom Upgrades Contribution, Distribution With Selenio MCP

DUBAI—Omantel, the national telecom company in Oman, has completed an upgrade based on IP contribution and distribution technology from Imagine Communications, the company announced this week.

The enhancements increase the performance and resiliency of Omantel’s contribution and distribution networks, which rely in large measure on Imagine’s Selenio Media Convergence Platform (MCP).

Selenio MCP makes it possible for media companies to combine baseband digital audio and video and compressed and uncompressed IP media into a common workflow. Omantel is using the network technology to link 55 sites via dedicated fiber, providing HD contribution and distribution services to studios and transmission centers throughout the country. It uses the same Selenio MCP to support backhaul operations for remote productions.

The upgrade replaces ageing transmission technology with Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET) and Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) technology via the Selenio MCP. The upgrade supports both digital video and long-distance connectivity over fiber from the same 3RU chassis.

Omantel is also benefiting from the Selenio MCP solution’s support for baseband and IP protocols, which makes it possible to use the same device for both SDI and MPEG-2 transport streams for broadcasters, thus reducing complexity.

Besides feeding all terrestrial transmitters in Oman, the company’s network provides contribution circuits for live broadcasts. For instances in which live contribution is required beyond Omantel’s coverage area, Imagine has provided portable kits to extend the network.

The Omantel project was completed in Q3 2017.

