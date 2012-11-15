Olympusat Expands Film Restoration Endeavor

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. – Olympusat is expanding its film restoration service through its production facility, Olympusat 360. The company said 360 has already “restored a robust library of classic Spanish-language films. The company is now making these restoration capabilities to new companies wanting to restore films, TV shows, commercials, documentaries, etc.



The process involves “hundreds of man-hours per film to restore,” Olympusat said. “The restoration starts with the cleaning and scanning of the negatives, capturing all the images to 2k or 4k, which is much higher resolution than HD with our optical scanners. The captured movies are the restored frame by frame by highly trained and skilled editors, aided by highly sophisticated software. After the movies are restored, which can take weeks even with a team working 24 hours a day, the movie is sent to color-correction, where the colors are made to look as good or better than the original movie. Finally, it is sent to our audio correction suites, where the audio in synchronized and corrected. The audio correction process itself takes many weeks per film…”