Oklahoma City Broadcasters Deploy ATSC 3.0

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK—ATSC 3.0 (aka NextGen TV) continues to gain steam as five TV stations from the Oklahoma City area announced deployments. This marks the second time this week that NextGen TV has been launched, following deployments in Austin, Texas.

The stations include Hearst’s KOCO-TV (ABC), Nexstar Media Group’s KFOR-TV (NBC) and KAUT-TV (IND); and KOKH-TV (Fox) and KOCB-TV (CW), owned by Sinclair. Four of the stations —KFOR-TV, KOKH-TV, KOCB and KAUT—are charter members of BitPath’s broadcast data network, according to John Hane, president of Bitpath, a joint venture between Sinclair and Nexstar, that uses ATSC 3.0 to provide datacasting services.

“Oklahoma City marks the seventh launch of ATSC 3.0 for BitPath this year and our second launch on the important I-35 corridor,” said Bitpath President John Hane. “We congratulate Nexstar, Sinclair and Hearst on their tireless efforts to keep the rollout of ATSC 3.0 on track in this challenging year. Four of the stations launching today—KFOR-TV, KOKH-TV, KOCB and KAUT—will be charter members of BitPath’s broadcast data network. These leading stations will bring new coverage to BitPath’s network and exciting new wireless data broadcasting services to Oklahoma City.”

“Today’s roll-out continues the momentum established during the last several months and is a clear demonstration that the deployment process is getting more and more efficient,” added Brett Jenkins, executive vice president and CTO for Nexstar Media Group.

