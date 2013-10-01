October new products

Page 1

IEC Lock+

Updated connector features a new red cage release mechanism rather than the previous pull-tab; new release mechanism allows for disconnection from all sides; requires no other equipment or special inlets to secure it; designed for use in areas where access is limited and ease of removal is of paramount importance; red cage release mechanism sets the connector apart from standard non-locking IEC leads, enabling users to clearly identify critical and non-critical power sources.

www.stayonline.com

Integrated Microwave Technologies

Nucomm Range Booster Amplifier

Designed to increase the transmission range of camera-back and portable transmitters; fits directly on the RF output of the Nucomm CamPac, RF Cenral microLite or Compact Portable Transmitter (CPTx); boosts the power from 200mW to 1W; small, lightweight amplifier is powered by the camera battery via a D-Tap or P-Tap to a six-pin Lemo connector; features RF auto detecting and transmitting, when an RF input is applied.

www.imt-broadcast.com

Wheatstone

VP-8IP

Processor for TV, web or live sound has six independent functions with IP interface for control anywhere in the WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network; has a library of algorithms to specifically address the special needs of streaming or live applications; audio is first pre-processed by a phase-linear, four-band AGC followed by an eight-band limiter equipped with special mode-specific final processing.

www.wheatstone.com

ATEME

Kyrion CM5000

High-performance encoder for contribution and distribution links is based on the company’s unique FPGA design, permitting complete software upgradability from SD to HD or 4:2:0 to 4:2:2; operational optimization through new features such as audio activity, VU-meters on the front-panel confidence monitor and a GUI provide users with the ability to easily monitor audio signal activity; also includes Gen5 firmware and Zixi technology integration.

www.ateme.com

Ross Video

OverDrive V14

Automated production control system features a completely redesigned Newsroom plug-in, making it faster and easier to build a newscast; included in the new release are several new third-party device interfaces and color-coded MOS items in OverDrive rundowns; users can code a show much faster with few key strokes; new file structure and dual-screen layout make it simpler to navigate through user-defined shots and templates to create complex programming with ease.

www.rossvideo.com

TC Electronic

UpCon

Combined upconversion and downmix processor in a single, high-density rack unit; continuously monitors the channel format of the incoming audio; if the signal falls back from true 5.1 to stereo, the unit seamlessly cross-fades into a convincing 5.1 surround upconversion without adding any interruptions or artifacts; comes with the ability to process one stream right out of the box, but users can also install one or two additional UpCon 3G expansion cards to increase the count of total streams per unit to two or three.

www.tcelectronic.com

NewTek

TriCaster

Line of multi-camera production systems includes three new models; TriCaster 410 is a streamlined, compact system with a full 4 M/E production switcher, HD-SDI connectivity and tools for live-only delivery; TriCaster 460 is a compact system with a full 4 M/E production switcher with greater connectivity and broader creative flexibility for any small or medium-sized production; TriCaster 860 offers a full 8 M/E production switcher, as well as more channels, sources, I/O, graphics and effects, and greater capacity for media storage.

www.newtek.com

Blackmagic Design

ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K

Production switcher includes features such as 10 independent 6G-SDI inputs each with frame sync, built-in DVE with zoom, scale and rotate, four upstream chroma keyers, three independent aux outputs with front-panel control and a larger media pool that holds both still frame graphics as well as motion video clips; built-in 6G-SDI and HDMI connections allow Ultra HD connections with a single cable; those SDI and HDMI connections instantly switch between SD and HD as well.

www.blackmagicdesign.com

AJA Video Systems

Mini-Converters

Range of compact, high-quality Mini-Converters includes four new units; 4K2HD downconverts 4K 3G-SDI to HD-SDI and HDMI 1.4 simultaneously; V2Digital and V2Analog convert analog video to digital and digital video to analog, respectively, supporting HD/SD-SDI and YPbrPR/RGB component or composite; HD-10A-Plus facilitates the high-quality conversion of HD/SD 10-bit analog to digital for HD and SD digital workflows.

www.aja.com

Axon

Neuron

Video product is based on Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technology; designed to help broadcasters create a live end-to-end audio and video production system with monitoring, management and protection; features both hardware and software; offers significant cost savings, reliability, increased flexibility for instant network access and multi-switching between live content such as a football game or game show.

www.axon.tv

LiveU

LU500

Professional-grade uplink solution in a small, lightweight form factor; powered by LiveU’s new multi-processor video encoding engine and fourth-generation patented bonding algorithms; optimizes available bandwidth to deliver broadcast-quality live HD video transmission; can be camera-mounted or carried in a compact backpack; weighs around 2.2lbs; features a proprietary internal antenna.

www.liveu.tv

Miranda Technologies

M3

3Gb/s router integration cable replaces 16 coax cables and connectors by assimilating them into a single, high-density cable structure, enabling seamless integration between Miranda NVISION routers and Kaleido-Modular-X and Kaleido-MX multiviewers for integrators and installers while reducing costs; ideal for production studio control rooms, mobile production environments or those who just need a tightly integrated router and multiviewer connection.

www.miranda.com

Harmonic

MediaGrid

Shared storage system is now interoperable with the Adobe Anywhere for video collaborative workflow platform; integration of the two products enables media organizations to centralize and manage media delivery services from a primary location while giving users of Adobe professional video tools the benefit of collaborating remotely with fast response times and the best available quality that can be delivered over the available network connection.

www.harmonicinc.com

wTVision

Studio CG

New version of the graphics and video controller adds the ability to control independent video servers and graphics engines, enabling the playout of videos and graphics from a single, integrated environment; includes its own video server, wTVision Media Playout Server, capable of multiple independent outputs simultaneously; controls all major existing graphics engines from Vizrt, Orad, Ross Video and Chyron to provide real-time on-air graphics.

www.wtvision.com

Quantel

Pablo Rio 2KO

New addition to the Pablo Rio family of color correction and finishing systems; runs on a lower-cost PC platform; provides all the tools, quality and in-the-box workflow of Pablo Rio; is available as a turnkey system including storage, video I/O and the full Pablo Rio toolset, or as software only to run on the user’s own hardware; handles 4K camera formats; includes full Stereo3D capabilities; delivers 2K and HD S3D output in real time.

www.quantel.com