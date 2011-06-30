OConnor introduces new Ultimate fluid heads

OConnor has introduced new models to its line of Ultimate fluid heads that are designed especially for use with new full-format sensor, lighter weight video cameras such as the RED Epic and Scarlet and the Sony F3.

An updated replacement of the Ultimate 1030HD and HDs, the new 1030 D and 1030 Ds line offers features that have been borrowed from the larger OConnor heads that allow cinematographers to transition from heavier to lighter payload camera setups.

These include the stepless, ultra-smooth pan and tilt fluid drag specifically enhanced to provide ultimate control and stability for digital cinematography shooting. The OConnor Sinusoidal Counterbalance system provides accurate balance at any point in the tilt range. The system counterbalances down to zero, an advantage with lighter weight cameras.

This new 1030 D series also features an ergonomic crank-style counterbalance control that pulls out of the rear of the head. The Action Brakes for pan and tilt unlocks through a single-handed squeeze. An OConnor drag system ensures constant control.

The OConnor 1030 D supports a payload up to 30lbs center of gravity and a +/-90 degrees tilt range. The 1030 Ds supports up to 41lbs COG with a +/- 60 percent tilt range. The new models will be available for purchase in midsummer.