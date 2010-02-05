NY’s Lincoln Center streams HD feeds with Digital Rapids technology

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, located on 16.3 acres in New York City, has chosen a StreamZHD high-definition media encoding system from Digital Rapids to enable new live HD streaming capabilities from Alice Tully Hall.

The center’s 12 resident organizations combine to present thousands of performances, educational programs, tours and other events each year on the Lincoln Center campus.

StreamZHD is part of a complete HD production environment at the Center’s Alice Tully Hall, which also features four robotic HD cameras linked over fiber to servers, routers and switchers in the facility’s data center. The StreamZHD system encodes content in real time for external distribution as live streams or on-demand files.

Three live streams and three on-demand archives at varying bit rates were created in the H.264 format for Web viewing through Adobe Flash technology, with StreamZHD producing all six outputs simultaneously in real time.