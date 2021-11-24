Nxtedition Unveils Fully Containerized Solution For Use In Public Cloud

MALMO, Sweden—Broadcast microservices specialist nxtedition has enhanced its consolidated production and playout platform with nxt|cloud, a complete deployment of nxtedition running in the public cloud.

Prior to nxt|cloud, playout in nxtedition relied on the switching, layering and real-time rendering capabilities of CasparCG using COTS hardware. However, nxtedition has now developed a fully containerized, Linux version of CasparCG that provides the same playout functions and quality as a scalable, elastic and secure microservice in the cloud, the company said.

The solution is built entirely in JavaScript, meaning it can take advantage of all web technology developments. Its developers previously were deploy involved with development of CasparCG, the open-source broadcast graphics platform, the company said.

The nxtedition cloud solution provides for ingest and transcode through asset management and archiving to delivery to multiple platforms. It automatically repackages stories for social media. The virtualized architecture allows systems to be built to match individual workflow needs, it said.

Centralizing content enables users to be faster and more productive repurposing content for broadcast, OTT, digital, social, podcasts and radio, it said.

“With nxt|cloud, we can offer an identical experience in the cloud: the same quality, the same functionality, the same user experience, the same responsiveness,” said Adam Leah, creative director at nxtedition.

“That includes sophisticated added-value features like localization. We can, for example, take in a single live sports feed over SRT and split into, say, eight identical CasparCG channels, but sending each channel a separate commentary audio and graphics feed in different languages—all driven by the timestamped metadata authoring and the layering in nxtedition.”