NVIDIA intros 3D Vision Pro for professional workstations

In October NVIDIA will introduce new professional glasses that are said to eliminate line-of-sight and crosstalk issues that often plague IR glasses used for at-home viewing applications.

The new glasses bring “true stereo 3-D to the desktop” and provide a 150ft wireless range to RF synching. The glasses were designed for modern professional workstations and multiuser, large-scale visualization environments, such as video walls and collaborative virtual environments.

The 3D Vision Pro glasses allow individuals to experience 3-D viewing on LCD panels at their Quadro-powered desktop and mobile workstations. Small groups can view 3-D on single or multiple projectors, and larger groups can experience 3-D on power walls or in theaters driven by NVIDIA Scalable Visualization Solutions.

In addition to the 150ft range with no crosstalk, blind spots or other transmission issues between multiple systems, status information is transmitted from the glasses back to the host for effective IT management.