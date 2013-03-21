NVerzion Verifies EPG Info With New NGuide

SALT LAKE CITY — NVerzion now has NGuide, a new tool designed to guarantee the integrity of electronic programming guide information. With NGuide, broadcasters can ensure accurate timing and advance scheduling of programming.



Leveraging prebuilt schedules, NGuide allows broadcasters to select multiple daily schedules to create a compatible text-formatted list that can then be published to an EPG Web server, optimizing the accuracy of EPG information. Through what it describes as a user-friendly interface, the final text file includes a variety of critical information, such as a programming description as well as the date and time of day the programming is scheduled to play. NGuide is intended for local broadcasters, community colleges and government-run stations without a traffic systems.

