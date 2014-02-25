NVerzion to Introduce Next-Gen Automation and MAM Solutions at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, NVerzion will introduce next-generation automation and media asset management solutions that address the need to simplify operations while delivering new capabilities.



The new NVerzion platform enhances the ability of broadcasters and new media content providers to redefine how and where they design their operations and deliver content. New distributed content workflows and advanced file management capabilities will also be announced at the show.



NVerzion will also announce new storage solutions that reduce the cost of installation and simplify long-term operations. Several new partners will be introduced, allowing the company to expand the range of capabilities its systems deliver.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



NVerzion will be in booth N2533.