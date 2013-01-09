NVerzion to Demo Automation at NRB Show

SALT LAKE CITY — NVerzion announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2013 National Religious Broadcasters Convention and Exposition, March 2-5, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. The company will showcase an integrated, simplified media asset management workflow that includes the company's Component Level Automation System Solutions and NControl automation platforms designed to maximize efficiencies for file-based broadcast operations.



At NRB 2013, NVerzion said it will demonstrate CLASS, a flexible and scalable automation platform for terrestrial and file-based operations. NVerzion said CLASS offers broadcasters an alternative to station-in-a-box systems by providing redundancy and integration with existing technology, using software systems and controls to integrate a broadcaster ’s legacy hardware and software systems seamlessly into a unified platform.



NVerzion will also highlight NControl Lite, a scalable and extensible hardware and software automation platform capable of controlling a broadcast facility’s router output while also managing playout of live video and controlling applications/devices connected to the network. Based upon a modular architecture that ensures flexibility and expandability, NControl Lite allows broadcasters to support multiple playlists easily for continuous playout.