Nucomm Delivers for Ravens



BALTIMORE: When the Baltimore Ravens were looking to make HD upgrades to the in-house video system at M&T Bank Stadium, they turned to Integrated Microwave Technologies’ Nucomm CamPac2 Wireless Camera Systems. Comprised of the CamPac2 camera mounted transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver, the system has been providing reliable, solid wireless coverage throughout the stadium since its debut.



The RF system needed to transmit live video feeds from within the player’s tunnel, which is where the players emerge during pregame introductions--without any break up--something the Ravens had not previously been able to accomplish. After integrator Diversified Systems Inc., along with the staff from Nucomm, installed the equipment and made some minor adjustments to antenna location, the system was ready for action and in the first preseason game of the season. As the players ran onto the field the CamPac2 captured all of the action from tunnel to field.



The CamPac2 is a tri-band capable unit, which operates in the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, as well as licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands without the need of any hardware changes. The Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver is an updated model of its predecessor, the Newscaster DR and offers new features including intelligent block-down converters, which actually communicate to the DR2 receiver, to control various operating modes. By utilizing the ability to block-down convert the received high frequency signals to UHF band signals in the 150 to 850 MHz range, the DR2 now has the ability to remotely extend its antennas to 1,000 feet (using Belden 1694A cable), complete with DC power from the receiver, as well as other versatile modes of operation.



