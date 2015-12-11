NRB Announces 2016 Media Award Recipients
MANASSAS, VA.—The National Religious Broadcasters has announced the recipients of the 2015 NRB Media Awards, recognizing outstanding ministries, facilities, and programs/producers in the association of Christian broadcasters and communicators. The awards are designed to encourage excellence in production, service to community, faithfulness to the mission, commitment to the Gospel, and personal integrity.
Here are the full list of recipients:
SPECIAL SERVICE
NRB Hall of Fame
Dr. R.C. Sproul (Ligonier Ministries)
Samuel Tirtamihardja (Far East Broadcasting Co.)
William Ward Ayer Award for Distinguished Service
Dr. Richard G. Lee (There's Hope America)
Board of Directors Award
Vonette Bright (Cru)
Billy Graham Award for Excellence in Christian Communications
"Daily Hope with Rick Warren"
Individual Professional Member
Ray Cradock (Pario Marketing Limited)
Milestone
Family Life Radio
Dr. Robert & Pauline Dallenbach (Pillar of Fire Radio Network)
David M. Eshleman (WBTX Radio LLC)
Stan Jeter (CBN News)
Nevin Larson (WDCX-FM, Buffalo)
Roger Stubbe (Reach Beyond)
CHURCH MEDIA
Best Short-Form Video (small churches)
Granite Bay Church (Amazing Facts Ministries)
Best Short-Form Video (large churches)
Bellevue Baptist Church
Best Use of Media in Missions
"Abba's House with Dr. Ron Phillips"
"Touching Lives with James Merritt"
Best Promotional Campaign (small churches)
Abundant Life Assembly of God
Best Promotional Campaign (large churches)
Valley Baptist Church
INTERNATIONAL
International Impact Award
Dr. Randy Weiss (CrossTalk International)
International Individual Achievement Award
Bishop Sunday Onuoha (Vision Africa Radio)
International Innovation Award
CBN Asia - Batang Superbook (The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc.)
International Radio Ministry Award
WIND-FM (WIND-FM and Far East Christian Broadcasting)
International Strategic Partnership Award
Member Care Media (a ministry of TWR)
International Television Ministry Award
IRR-TV (Great Commission Media Ministries)
INTERNET
Best Website
www.truthforlife.org (Truth For Life)
Best Digital Initiative
www.wildbrothers.com (Answers in Genesis)
Best Mobile Experience (Responsive or app)
Ligonier App (Ligonier Ministries)
Best Use of Social Media
www.facebook.com/intouchministries (In Touch Ministries)
RADIO
Radio Station of the Year
89.5 KVNE (Encouragement FM - KVNE)
Radio Program of the Year
"The Voice of the Martyrs Radio" (The Voice of the Martyrs, Inc.)
Radio Impact Award
"Life Issues" (Life Issues Institute)
TELEVISION
TV Station of the Year - Full Power
KGEB TV (Oral Roberts University)
TV Station of the Year - Low Power
theDove TV (KDOV Radio & TV)
Best TV Talk Show
"The 700 Club"(The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc.)
Best TV Public Service Announcement
“Dylan's Story” (Teen Challenge USA)
Best Local Broadcast TV Commercial
“Landmarks of Prophecy” (Amazing Facts Ministry)
Best TV Teaching Program
"Walk in the Word"
Best TV Special Program
"Ink 180"(Total Living Network)
Best National TV Commercial
“Joy!” (CBN Radio)
Best TV Mixed Media Campaign
“Keep Christ in Christmas” (The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc.)
Best Creative Television Programming
"Game On" (Liberty University)
The awards will be handed out during Proclaim 16, the NRB International Christian Media Convention, which will take place from Feb. 23-26 in Nashville, Tenn.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox