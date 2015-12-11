NRB Announces 2016 Media Award Recipients

MANASSAS, VA.—The National Religious Broadcasters has announced the recipients of the 2015 NRB Media Awards, recognizing outstanding ministries, facilities, and programs/producers in the association of Christian broadcasters and communicators. The awards are designed to encourage excellence in production, service to community, faithfulness to the mission, commitment to the Gospel, and personal integrity.

Here are the full list of recipients:

SPECIAL SERVICE

NRB Hall of Fame

Dr. R.C. Sproul (Ligonier Ministries)

Samuel Tirtamihardja (Far East Broadcasting Co.)

William Ward Ayer Award for Distinguished Service

Dr. Richard G. Lee (There's Hope America)

Board of Directors Award

Vonette Bright (Cru)

Billy Graham Award for Excellence in Christian Communications

"Daily Hope with Rick Warren"

Individual Professional Member

Ray Cradock (Pario Marketing Limited)

Milestone

Family Life Radio

Dr. Robert & Pauline Dallenbach (Pillar of Fire Radio Network)

David M. Eshleman (WBTX Radio LLC)

Stan Jeter (CBN News)

Nevin Larson (WDCX-FM, Buffalo)

Roger Stubbe (Reach Beyond)

CHURCH MEDIA

Best Short-Form Video (small churches)

Granite Bay Church (Amazing Facts Ministries)

Best Short-Form Video (large churches)

Bellevue Baptist Church

Best Use of Media in Missions

"Abba's House with Dr. Ron Phillips"

"Touching Lives with James Merritt"

Best Promotional Campaign (small churches)

Abundant Life Assembly of God

Best Promotional Campaign (large churches)

Valley Baptist Church

INTERNATIONAL

International Impact Award

Dr. Randy Weiss (CrossTalk International)

International Individual Achievement Award

Bishop Sunday Onuoha (Vision Africa Radio)

International Innovation Award

CBN Asia - Batang Superbook (The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc.)

International Radio Ministry Award

WIND-FM (WIND-FM and Far East Christian Broadcasting)

International Strategic Partnership Award

Member Care Media (a ministry of TWR)

International Television Ministry Award

IRR-TV (Great Commission Media Ministries)

INTERNET

Best Website

www.truthforlife.org (Truth For Life)

Best Digital Initiative

www.wildbrothers.com (Answers in Genesis)

Best Mobile Experience (Responsive or app)

Ligonier App (Ligonier Ministries)

Best Use of Social Media

www.facebook.com/intouchministries (In Touch Ministries)

RADIO

Radio Station of the Year

89.5 KVNE (Encouragement FM - KVNE)

Radio Program of the Year

"The Voice of the Martyrs Radio" (The Voice of the Martyrs, Inc.)

Radio Impact Award

"Life Issues" (Life Issues Institute)

TELEVISION

TV Station of the Year - Full Power

KGEB TV (Oral Roberts University)

TV Station of the Year - Low Power

theDove TV (KDOV Radio & TV)

Best TV Talk Show

"The 700 Club"(The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc.)

Best TV Public Service Announcement

“Dylan's Story” (Teen Challenge USA)

Best Local Broadcast TV Commercial

“Landmarks of Prophecy” (Amazing Facts Ministry)

Best TV Teaching Program

"Walk in the Word"

Best TV Special Program

"Ink 180"(Total Living Network)

Best National TV Commercial

“Joy!” (CBN Radio)

Best TV Mixed Media Campaign

“Keep Christ in Christmas” (The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc.)

Best Creative Television Programming

"Game On" (Liberty University)





The awards will be handed out during Proclaim 16, the NRB International Christian Media Convention, which will take place from Feb. 23-26 in Nashville, Tenn.