NRB Announces 2015 Show Theme

MANASSAS, VA.—The National Religious Broadcasters has adopted the theme of “Proclaim” for its 2015 International Christian Media Convention.



The group explains the thematic approach, “Intentionally broad, the Proclaim theme is biblically based on Psalm 105:1 and meant to promote evangelistic, media, and societal engagement in line with the mission of NRB, a nonprofit organization devoted to advancing biblical truth, promoting media excellence, and defending free speech.”



The show will have speakers, sessions and an exhibit floor where “products and services on 135,000 square feet of exhibit space will be around 200 companies, ministries, and organizations, including broadcasters, nonprofits, educational institutions, publishers, media agencies, and broadcast equipment and software companies. And this year, for the first time, admission to the Expo floor will be free.”



It will also have a Digital Media Summit — “with cutting-edge leaders in the areas of Web, mobile, and social media, including representatives from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.”



The NRB will be celebrating its 70th year in 2015. The NRB 2015 International Christian Media Convention will be at its usual location, the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Feb. 23–26.