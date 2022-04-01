NPAW To Present Smart M-CDN Balancer at 2022 NAB Show

BARCELONA—NPAW, a provider of video business intelligence and predictive analytics for streaming services, has announced that it will be introducing CDN Balancer, a smart system to balance loads between content delivery networks (CDNs) based on quality of experience, as well as expanded analytics capabilities for video streaming at the 2022 NAB Show from April 23 to 27.

In a first for the multi-CDN industry, CDN Balancer is powered by NPAW’s real-time, vendor-agnostic quality of experience insights. By processing up to 15 billion video plays globally every month, NPAW is the only multi-CDN balancing provider that can detect video performance issues and consumption patterns to optimize video delivery for each user, region, and device, the company said.

“CDN Balancer is the most powerful, advanced, and robust multi-CDN management solution for video streaming,” says Ferran G. Vilaró, CEO and co-founder of NPAW. “Thanks to our extensive quality of experience data and cutting-edge technology, it enables smart content distribution to reduce infrastructure costs while delivering unparalleled user experiences.”

From buffering to drops in bitrate, CDN Balancer takes into account everything affecting video playback and picks the best CDN accordingly. It consists of two separate tools: CDN Selector and CDN Active Switching, which can be used separately or in combination.

With CDN Selector, customers can create and enable multiple CDN balancing configurations based on a comprehensive set of rules that permit deep customization. Leveraging machine learning, it can identify the right CDN by measuring CDN performance at the end-user level to make the best choice for every single request.

Services can prioritize CDNs to deliver the best possible quality of experience. But they can also take into account pricing and service-level agreements to control costs and ensure the fulfillment of each CDN provider’s quota, the company said.

CDN Active Switching automatically selects for every video segment the CDN providing the highest video quality. Using real-time bitrate throughput information collected locally, it detects CDN and bandwidth evolutions before they can impact video playback. It is then able to switch between CDNs seamlessly and in a transparent manner multiple times in a single video session.

During the NAB Show, NPAW will also be presenting a series of expanded analytics capabilities for video streaming. Chief among them is the company’s new Application Analytics solution, the only tool in the market combining video analytics and application analytics to offer streaming providers full visibility of their users’ journey.

With Application Analytics, streaming services can understand how users navigate their app’s different sections and features. These pre-video user behavior insights are key to optimizing UI/UX and increasing user engagement. From testing how to best promote content to identifying the main drivers for app usage, Application Analytics gives services the tools they need to enhance their end-to-end video app experience.

NAB attendees can find out more about NPAW’s new products by visiting the company’s booth (W10122) in the West Hall. Events with partners will be taking place at the booth from 4:30 to 6:00 pm PT every evening, with Setplex April 24, Ateme and 3SS on April 25, and Kaltura on April 26. Visitors will be offered a selection of Spanish tapas and drinks.