NPAW, CVE Partner on Video Analytics

BARCELONA, Spain—Communication Video Engineering has announced a partnership agreement with NPAW, which provides video intelligence solutions to streaming services.

As part of the agreement, Communication Video Engineering, a broadcast project management company that offers technical advice, project designing, implementation, and installation solutions to clients in Italy will be working with NPAW to offer NPAW's streaming video analytics platform to CVE clients.

“Our presence in the broadcast market for over 40 years”, says Luca Catalano, CEO of CVE, Communication Video Engineering, “is marked by the continuous search for the best partnerships that allow our customers to respond promptly to the changing needs of an ever-evolving industry. And that is why we just signed a partnership agreement with NPAW, whose mission is to help online video companies unlock the full potential of their data to deliver superior user experiences, inform the content strategy, and boost revenue.”

"More than 190 companies globally rely on NPAW’s video audience, content, and quality measurement solutions to optimize their streaming platforms,” Catalano continued. "Today it is not enough to provide a service with excellent content, but it has become essential to better understand the audience, what drives video consumption and the possible variables affecting viewer engagement. We can finally measure in detail the impact that changes have on the product and or on communications.”

“We are excited to be partnering with CVE and tap their deep market expertise in the region,” says Ruben Senor-Megias, chief sales officer of NPAW. “We look forward to working together with them and their customers to enable a data-driven approach to video streaming that fuels business growth by delivering superior viewing experiences.”