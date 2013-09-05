Nova builds high-volume HD channel playout on Harmonic's video delivery infrastructure

Nova, the largest 3play provider and pay TV operator in Greece, has selected Harmonic storage and playout server systems to enable its transition to reliable, streamlined HD ingest and playout. Installed at Nova premises in Athens, the Harmonic equipment forms the heart of playout operations and supports 36 HD playout channels, the largest number of channels originated from any broadcast or media facility in Greece.

The installation of Harmonic equipment includes four MediaGrid shared storage systems and nine Spectrum MediaCenter playout servers with integrated storage supporting the end-to-end broadcast workflow Nova desired. At the front of the workflow, MediaCenter systems receive incoming content via video ingest, as well as by file transfer. The automation system transfers clips between MediaCenter servers and MediaGrid storage systems as needed. The MediaGrid systems provide the scalable storage capacity required to manage the high volume of content originated from the Nova facility.