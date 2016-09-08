Notre Dame Football Gets 4K Coverage from DirecTV

DALLAS—The Golden Domers are getting the 4K treatment, as AT&T and DirecTV have announced they will offer 4K UHD coverage of all Notre Dame Fighting Irish home football games for the 2016 season. The 4K broadcast will complement the traditional HD broadcast, featuring the same on-air commentators, camera angles and graphics.

The first available 4K broadcast will be Sept. 10 when the Fighting Irish play the University of Nevada Wolf Pack. Other UHD broadcasts include games against Michigan State, Duke, Stanford, the University of Miami, and Virginia Tech. All productions will be produced by NBC Sports. Mobile TV Group will provide its 4K mobile unit, 39 Flex, to NBC for the productions.

Like AT&T and DirecTV’s previous 4K sports broadcasts, the 4K Notre Dame games will only be available to DirecTV subscribers who have a Genie HD DVR (Model HR54 or higher) and a DirecTV 4K Ready TV, or a 4K TV connected to a 4K Genie Mini.