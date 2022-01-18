Noticias Telemundo Announces New Leadership Team

MIAMI—Noticias Telemundo has announced a new leadership team under Patsy Loris who started running the division earlier this month and is working to expand the news organization’s multiplatform news coverage.

“This is a critically important time for the Hispanic community with the country still in the grips of a pandemic and heading into what will be closely watched midterm elections,” said Loris, executive vice president of news at Noticias Telemundo. “I’m very excited we have assembled a top-notch team of experienced news leaders who will ensure Noticias Telemundo continues to keep Latinos informed with rigorously reported news and innovative storytelling across all platforms.”

The new appointments include Gabriela Tristán who joins Noticias Telemundo as senior vice president of news; Gemma Garcia, who was promoted to senior vice president, digital news; and Vanessa Pombo, who was elevated to senior vice president, business operations, news, Noticias Telemundo announced.

Gabriela Tristán is a long-time executive with 29 years of experience working in news who recently served as vice president and director of news production at Univision, where she oversaw the daily production and broadcast of all the network’s newscasts.

Tristán will oversee the editorial and production units of its news programs, including the flagship newscast “Noticias Telemundo” and the morning news show, “hoyDía”. She will also be responsible for special news programming including primetime news specials, breaking news coverage and events.

An Emmy Award winner, Tristán was part of the team that launched Univision’s “Al Punto with Jorge Ramos” public affairs show and developed the format for “Edición Digital”, the first national newscast to simultaneously air on broadcast television and stream on Facebook Live.

Gemma Garcia, who has been promoted to senior vice president, digital news, is now responsible for leading and growing Noticias Telemundo’s expanding digital news initiatives. Since joining the network in 2016, Garcia has served as the executive producer of “Noticias Telemundo” and the vice president for network and digital news, overseeing the editorial vision, day-to-day operations and production of Telemundo’s Emmy award-winning national weekday evening newscast.

Vanessa Pombo, who has been promoted to senior vice president, business operations, news. Pombo will manage the news division’s operations and resource allocation, responsible for finance, human resources, legal and sales. Pombo will also oversee studio and field operations production needs. She previously was vice president of production management and business operations and has helped develop new revenue opportunities across the news division.

Tristán, Garcia and Pombo will report to Loris, who was named head of Noticias Telemundo in November. She succeeded Luis Fernandez, who retired at the end of 2021, and took over as the top executive in the news division on January 1, 2022.