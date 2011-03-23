Norwia unveils OC-4B-SDI card

Norwia has introduced the OC-4B-SDI optical video distribution card for its miniHUB platform.

The OC-4B-SDI card supports standard optical links and CWDM optical links. It is well-suited for applications such as transponder optic rings or those requiring add/drop/pass functionality for one or multiple channels.

The OC-4B-SDI is a one-card solution that provides transmit and receive functionality depending on the optics inserted. The product offers auto-SFP functionality that relies on the company’s Flexi I/O technology to redistributed I/O functionality when it is needed. Functionality can be upgraded and changed simply by plugging in an SFP.

See Norwia at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N829.

