Northwest Broadcasting Becomes Affiliate Member of ATSC Consortium

BALTIMORE—The consortium that is led by Sinclair Broadcast, NextStar Media Group and Univision is adding its first affiliate member in Northwest Broadcasting.

The consortium will promote innovation and develop and explore products and services associated with ATSC 3.0. It will also look into monetization opportunities such as spectrum utilization, virtual MVPD platforms, multicast channels, automotive applications, single frequency networks and wireless data applications.

The consortium has agreed to collaborate on a non-exclusive basis. It emphasizes that other broadcasting entities are welcome to join.

