Norkring Picks Nevion For Live Football Broadcasts

OSLO, NORWAY – Norkring, a Norwegian media service provider, has selected Nevion for a new football contribution network in Sweden. Using their VideoIPath management system and TVG450 JPEG 2000 media gateways, Nevion will provide live coverage from 32 Swedish football stadiums to broadcasters.

VideoIPath allows Norkring to set up occasional-use services easily and rapidly through automated provisioning, as well as monitor the network and services effectively. VideoIPath also combines network inventory and monitoring with network provisioning and advance reservation. It also features easy-to-use GUI and multi-tenanting.

Nevion’s TVG450 media gateway is a compact, efficient technology for video transport over IP networks. If offers visually lossless compression, resilient to multi-generational encoding or decoding of SD, HD, 3G or stereoscopic 3D. Norkring currently uses TVG450 for live handball, ice hockey and football coverage in Norway.

This partnership comes as a result of Norkring signing a multi-year deal with the Swedish Football League to deliver games from Sweden’s Allsvenskan and Superettan leagues.