Norbert Sport Jr. supports GoPro miniature 3-D cameras

K-Tek has introduced the Norbert Sport Jr., an accessory frame for tiny cameras like the GoPro and communication tools like Apple's iPhone.

Based on the Norbert Sport, the smaller Jr. model features a top plate made of anodized aluminum with numerous shoe mounts, as well as 1/4 x 20 and 3/8 x 16-inch threaded holes. It makes it simple to mount an assortment of add-ons including, monitors, microphones and lights.

For ergonomic handling, the side handles are foam-covered graphite and an accessory top handle is available for easy operation regardless of orientation. No matter how small the video camera or camera pair, Norbert Sport Jr. enables smooth, handheld control.