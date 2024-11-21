Nominations Open for 2025 NAB Technology Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters has opened nominations for the 2025 NAB Technology Awards, recognizing excellence in broadcast engineering, digital leadership and technology innovation.

Awards will be presented during next year’s NAB Show, set for April 5-9 in Las Vegas.

“NAB Technology Awards honor the creative thinkers and technical leaders who push boundaries and elevate our industry to new heights,” NAB Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny said. “We look forward to celebrating these visionary individuals and organizations at NAB Show in April, where their contributions will inspire the entire broadcast community.”

The NAB Digital Leadership Award goes to an individual at a station, station group or broadcast network who played a significant leadership role in the digital success of a broadcast business leveraging new and emerging technologies, NAB said.

The Engineering Achievement Awards are presented in both radio and television categories and recognize individuals for outstanding accomplishments in the broadcast industry, NAB said.

The Technology Innovation Award celebrates an organization for advanced research and development projects in communication technologies. To qualify, the technology must demonstrate significant merit, be exhibited at the show and have yet to be commercialized.

Deadlines for each nomination are as follows:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Digital Leadership Award and Engineering Achievement Awards: Jan. 21, 2025.

Jan. 21, 2025. Technology Innovation Award: March 3, 2025.

For nomination forms, award criteria and a list of past recipients, click here. For more on the 2025 NAB Show, click here.