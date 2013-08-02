nobeo Installs Riedel Gear in @-car Mobile Unit

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY —German broadcaster nobeo has integrated the Riedel MediorNet Compact real-time media network, Artist digital matrix intercom and Performer digital partyline systems into its new “@-car,” a production vehicle tailored for direct Internet broadcasts.



Germany's sono Studiotechnik GmbH designed and integrated the @-car, which is equipped with a combination of broadcast equipment and specific IT components that together offer ample capacity for multicamera productions using up to six cameras. Thus, within the traditional TV sector, the @-car serves as a complement to the larger OB vehicles typically deployed. However, the @-car's individual capabilities mean that it is also valuable as a stand-alone unit.



The MediorNet Compact PRO system supports 12 HD-SDI inputs and four HD-SDI outputs. The mobile unit also is outfitted with an Artist 32 digital matrix intercom system and Performer digital partyline, along with control panels, beltpacks, and professional headsets from Riedel. sono Studiotechnik also provided nobeo with 100 meters of Riedel's Pure XTR-Q fiber cabling. MediorNet users working in the @-car can send any incoming signal to any output(s) with a mouse-click or with a router control system. A fiber-optic-cabled MediorNet Stagebox further simplifies cabling at the production location.



As social media continues to grow in importance, and the ability to provide video increases in value, small- and medium-sized businesses and events are taking advantage of the @-car for cost-effective productions on a smaller scale. The @-car enables operators to perform encoding of the signal into diverse streams, as well as file-based recording and transmission of the signal to the Internet via IP uplink. Within the 5-meter truck, two workstations support creation of the final visual signal, augmented by one multifunctional workstation for encoding, uplink and similar tasks.