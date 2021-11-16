NOA To Highlight New QualityChecker Features At IBC 2021

VIENNA—Digitizing and archiving specialist NOA will showcase newly added features to its QualityChecker content assessment tool for jobDB and mediARC at the 2021 IBC Show in Amsterdam, Dec. 3-6..

NOA QualityChecker, an application for validating and adjusting video, streamlines and optimizes archive migration and improves efficiency of the entire archival business process. The content assessment tool is key in streamlining the entire digitization process and reducing overall project costs by facilitating job separation between ingest and technical QC, the company said.

QualityChecker allows QC engineers to load open tasks directly within the standalone client application and present optimized tools and features to process tasks, including locating error sources, ensuring technical quality is within parameters, certifying that content and its descriptive metadata coincide and trimming (in/out) or extracting individual segments from the content, it said.

Part of the QualityChecker enhancements is an improved engine that enables faster operation, quicker task loading, combined functions and improved productivity. The system also now has a new gateway that puts each scenario into context, making it easier for operators to make decisions when validating and processing, it said.

Improving content assessment means staff can assess certain quality aspects in only a few seconds, no matter the overall length of the content. NOA has added visual interpretation of the complete task to help minimize potential errors even further, the company said.

“We’ve upgraded the entire process from a production perspective by combining analyses, including vector shapes and improved timeline visualization,” said NOA managing partner Jean-Christophe Kummer. “We know that a quality assessment tool plays a critical role in successfully scrutinizing all content, so we are constantly working to enhance QualityChecker’s performance to ease the daily operations of our clients.”

NOA QualityChecker, a part of NOA actLINE product family, is provided as an upgrade or extension to any existing and future video digitization projects with FrameLector in jobDB or mediARC environments, it said.

See NOA at IBC Stand 8.C51.