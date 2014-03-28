NMX Events and NAB Show Team to Host New Media Lounge

LAS VEGAS-- NAB Show and NMX Events will host the NMX New Media Lounge at the 2014 NAB Show, April 7-10 in Las Vegas. The purpose of the NMX New Media Lounge is to bring together new media professionals to experience the show in an intimate and interactive environment. Located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, it will feature live streaming video shows, special guests and complimentary Wi-Fi.

"We look forward to working with NMX to create an environment at NAB Show where new media professionals connect with peers and learn more about what NAB Show has to offer," said Chris Brown, executive vice president, NAB Convention & Business Operations. "The NMX New Media Lounge is a great gathering place for NAB Show attendees."

"What better place for New Media content creators to network, learn and geek out on the most amazing gear on the planet? I have been going to NAB Show for years and we are huge fans," said Rick Calvert, CEO and co-founder of NMX Events. "We are thrilled to be hosting the NMX New Media Lounge at the NAB Show this year. This is an indicator of the convergence of new and traditional media."