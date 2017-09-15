NJBA 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J.—

The New Jersey Broadcasters Association is pulling out all the stops for its NJBA 70th Anniversary Dinner & Gala Nov. 2 in Atlantic City, N.J.

This year’s Howard L. Green Humanitarian of the Year Recipient is Ben Ferencz, the sole surviving Nuremberg Trial prosecutor. Notably, Ferencz was recently profiled by Leslie Stahl for a segment on “60 Minutes,” which is celebrating its 50th anniversary and also named as the association’s inaugural inductee to the NJBA Hall of Fame for TV.The 2017 radio honorees are Connoisseur Media’s CEO Jeffery Warshaw, who has served on our NJBA Board of Directors; WKXW(FM)’s Dennis and Judi of the “Dennis and Judi Show,” “Imus in the Morning” producer and television personality Bernie McGuirk from Cumulus and Westwood One, Press Communications CFO Rich Morena and WSUS morning host Steve Andrews. “I’m very proud of the accomplishments of each of these very special broadcasters, who typify the best our industry offers to the vast and diverse radio and television audiences we serve,” said NJBA President/CEO Paul Rotella. “They have made New Jersey an innovative and time-tested leader not only in broadcast, but public service and entertainment, as well.”Rotella also announced that NJBA has added a television division in order to better advocate for television broadcasters. It will be headed by NJBA Chairman Bob McAllan, who works for WJLP(TV).“We also saw early on how TV issues impacted radio and visa-versa, so this was an opportunity to offer more opportunities for our affiliate members in both Philadelphia and New York City,” Rotella said. The ceremony will be rebroadcast to N.J. high schools, colleges and universities, which is supported by the New Jersey Education Association.Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the doors to the banquet hall will open at 7 p.m., with the main event commencing at 7:30 p.m.Attendees can buy a table of eight at the following rates: NJBA member table— $550, affiliate member — $700; and nonmember table —$750. Alternatively, individual tickets can be purchased, which cost: $75 for NJBA member; $90 for affiliate members; $100 for nonmembers; and $65 for students. And for those who don’t like to plan ahead, all tickets at the door cost $125.Also, broadcasters who plan to spend the night in Atlantic City can get a discounted rate at the Tropicana, if you mention NJBA (group code HBCA70) when you call for your reservation. This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio World.

The event’s 2017 theme is “Broadcast’s Heritage and Enduring Impact on Society” and will honor a variety of industry figures, as well as “Holocaust survivors, war heroes, state and national leaders, and other dignitaries,” according to an announcement.