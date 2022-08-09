Nielsen’s Gracenote Launches Gracenote ID Distribution System

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Nielsen's Gracenote has launched Gracenote ID Distribution System, a new platform that enables program owners and creators to leverage Gracenote IDs to manage their content, streamline distribution and ensure their content brands are well represented and easily discoverable on major streaming services, connected TV devices and MVPDs.

The product is designed to help content owners make their entertainment offerings more successful and improve return on investments, Gracenote said.

“With streaming reaching maturity, more focus than ever is placed on securing positive return on investment on programming,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “To achieve this, content sources need their offerings to be easily discovered and appropriately represented in distribution channels and their user interfaces. Gracenote ID Distribution System leverages our deep metadata and content ID expertise to streamline this process for content sources, ultimately helping them drive maximum engagement and monetization.”

At launch, Gracenote ID Distribution System is available in North America, Europe and Latin America.

Gracenote IDs are unique identifiers for TV shows and movies that are broadly deployed throughout the global entertainment ecosystem and act like Universal Product Codes for content.

hese IDs link data assets related to programs such as descriptions, genres, cast lists, vibrant imagery, and program availability on a platform. In addition, they power personalized recommendations within individual video services and universal content search and discovery across streaming, MVPD, CTV, on-demand and linear platforms, the company said.

Using Gracenote ID Distribution System, programming sources can submit their content metadata and imagery via a web application or API to ensure its association with normalized Gracenote metadata and IDs and manage its distribution, all through a single point of integration, the company said.

The majority of the world’s leading video discovery experiences running on Gracenote metadata and IDs can then present resonant content and metadata in program guides and recommendations to drive viewing and engagement.

The company said that key benefits include: