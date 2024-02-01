Nielsen, Nexstar Ink Local, National TV Measurement Deal

By George Winslow
Nielsen remains a preferred Nexstar provider of currency-grade TV audience data

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that it has signed a multi-year extension of its agreement with Nexstar Media Group to provide Nexstar with local and national TV measurement services.

The agreement covers Nexstar’s media businesses, including The CW Network, NewsNation, Antenna TV, and 200  owned or partner television stations in 116 local markets across the country. Under the terms of  the agreement, Nielsen will continue to be a preferred Nexstar provider of currency-grade TV  audience data. 

Nexstar has expressed dissatisfaction with existing measurement options and last summer said it was looking for a “next-generation audience partner.

Earlier this month, Nexstar had announced a major measurement deal with Comscore

The new agreement will, however, keep Nielsen as its preferred provider of currency-grade TV  audience data. 

Under the new deal, Nexstar will continue to leverage a comprehensive suite of Nielsen’s Local, National & Digital  solutions including Over the Top (OTT) measurement, cross-media measurement via Nielsen  ONE Ads, Digital Content Ratings (DCR), Digital in TV Ratings (DTVR), Scarborough, Rhiza  and Grabix - which all provide important audience insights.  

In reaching this agreement, Nexstar, as well as all  Nielsen customers, have access to Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel measurement approach. Big  Data + Panel combines the scale of millions of homes with Nielsen’s representative people powered panels to provide more accurate and data-driven measurement the industry can trust  to accurately represent their audience.  

“Nexstar is a valued, long-standing customer, and we’re proud to continue to serve as one of its  preferred providers of audience data and ad measurement,” said Amilcar Perez, chief revenue  officer, Nielsen. “Nielsen’s unique mix of unrivaled data science expertise paired with our  comprehensive measurement sets us apart from other providers. We remain committed to  bringing the industry and our customers data they can trade on with confidence.” 

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Nielsen and are excited about the potential for  Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel measurement solution to more accurately measure all the places  where consumers engage with Nexstar’s valuable content – over the air, via cable and satellite,  over-the-top, online and out-of-home” said Michael Strober, Nexstar’s chief revenue officer.

