NHK to Demonstrate 8K Over Single TV Channel at NAB Show
WASHINGTON—NHK will present the latest iteration of its Super Hi-Vision system at the 2014 NAB Show, including a closed-circuit demonstration of over-the-air transmission of 8K content in a single 6 MHz UHF TV channel.
The demonstration will be presented at the NAB Labs Futures Park, April 7-10 in Las Vegas. This will be the first time that wireless transmission of 8K Super Hi-Vision has been demonstrated over a single 6 MHz TV channel outside Japan. NHK will also present detailed results of a long-distance, single-channel, over-the-air 8K test broadcast recently conducted in Japan.
The NHK exhibit will also feature a presentation theater with a 350-inch screen for viewing newly shot Super Hi-Vision content with 8K video projection and full 22.2-channel sound reproduction, including highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympic Games.
Progress in the increasing practicality of Super Hi-Vision systems will also be demonstrated, including an 8K video camera that weighs less than 4.5 lbs (2 kg), an 8K-capable real-time HEVC encoder and a display-integrated immersive sound system providing virtual representation of 22.2-channel sound for a domestic environment.
NHK plans to show developments in hybrid TV with a presentation of its Hybridcast system, providing interactive capabilities via a converged broadband/ broadcast service, which launched last September for regular consumer service in Japan.
NHK is one of 15 organizations presenting demos in this year's NAB Labs Futures Park, a section of the NAB Show exhibition floor reserved for broadcast-related research and development projects from around the world. Other exhibitors will demo emerging technologies, such as high frame-rate and high dynamic-range 4K video, advanced media preservation techniques, augmented broadcasting, targeted advertising and advances in video compression, 3D TV and emergency alerting.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox