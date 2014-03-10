NHK to Demonstrate 8K Over Single TV Channel at NAB Show

WASHINGTON—NHK will present the latest iteration of its Super Hi-Vision system at the 2014 NAB Show, including a closed-circuit demonstration of over-the-air transmission of 8K content in a single 6 MHz UHF TV channel.



The demonstration will be presented at the NAB Labs Futures Park, April 7-10 in Las Vegas. This will be the first time that wireless transmission of 8K Super Hi-Vision has been demonstrated over a single 6 MHz TV channel outside Japan. NHK will also present detailed results of a long-distance, single-channel, over-the-air 8K test broadcast recently conducted in Japan.



The NHK exhibit will also feature a presentation theater with a 350-inch screen for viewing newly shot Super Hi-Vision content with 8K video projection and full 22.2-channel sound reproduction, including highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympic Games.



Progress in the increasing practicality of Super Hi-Vision systems will also be demonstrated, including an 8K video camera that weighs less than 4.5 lbs (2 kg), an 8K-capable real-time HEVC encoder and a display-integrated immersive sound system providing virtual representation of 22.2-channel sound for a domestic environment.



NHK plans to show developments in hybrid TV with a presentation of its Hybridcast system, providing interactive capabilities via a converged broadband/ broadcast service, which launched last September for regular consumer service in Japan.



NHK is one of 15 organizations presenting demos in this year's NAB Labs Futures Park, a section of the NAB Show exhibition floor reserved for broadcast-related research and development projects from around the world. Other exhibitors will demo emerging technologies, such as high frame-rate and high dynamic-range 4K video, advanced media preservation techniques, augmented broadcasting, targeted advertising and advances in video compression, 3D TV and emergency alerting.