NHK Super Hi-vision Team Taps SIS LIVE for Olympics Demos

MILTON KEYNES, U.K.—Outside broadcast, satellite uplink, and product design specialist SIS LIVE supported the BBC and NHK in their deployment super hi-vision technology at the London Olympics. Selected events from the Games that were produced and shown in super hi-vision, included the Opening and Closing ceremonies and the Men’s 100m final, which were broadcast live in super hi-vision at special screenings around the UK, as well as at locations in Japan and the USA. SHV technology broadcasts pictures at 8 times the resolution of HD, and delivers sound at 22.2 (compared to 5.1 surround).

Japanese state broadcaster NHK, in collaboration with the BBC 2012 team, handled the recordings, transmission and screenings. SIS LIVE has a history of collaboration with NHK and in the preparations for their project provided expert technical and logistical outside broadcast support for the Japanese NHK crew who were tasked with integrating the specially adapted outside broadcast vehicle and audio equipment shipped in from Japan.

As well as moving their outside broadcast unit to various iconic locations around London, SIS LIVE also provided dedicated workshop space and technical crew at their Langley OB base, to assist with integrating the NHK audio equipment into a SIS LIVE audio truck which operates alongside the NHK SHV OB unit.

Barry Parker, commercial manager, SIS LIVE says “We are pleased to support this exciting international venture which has enormous potential for the future. Having experienced the super hi-vision screenings of Olympic events I can say that effect is outstanding and I have no doubt that we are going to see this technology develop further in the future.”