NFL Games on CBS/Paramount+ Average 18.5M Viewers

NEW YORK—CBS Sports is reporting record setting viewing across platforms for the regular season of the "NFL on CBS", with viewers consuming 105.2 billion minutes watching the NFL on CBS during the regular season.

Overall, CBS Sports averaged 18.487 million viewers and scored its most-watched NFL regular season in seven years.

Paramount+, featuring live "NFL On CBS" local market games, scored its most-streamed NFL regular-season ever and recorded double-digit growth in households, minutes and Average Minute Audience (AMA), CBS Sports said.

CBS Sports also reported that, led by the strength of the 4:25 PM slot, the "NFL on CBS" national game averaged 23.495 million viewers for its 10 Sunday afternoon windows, which is more than any sports, entertainment or news series in primetime on any network.

The company also reported that CBS Sports’ Week 18 national game window, with Patriots-Bills as the high-coverage game, averaged 22.728 million viewers, up +35% versus last year and the Network’s most-watched final week game window in 11 years. It also marked the most-watched NFL game window on any network in Week 18.

Paramount+ delivered its most-streamed final regular-season weekend ever and scored double-digit year-over-year growth in households, minutes and Average Minute Audience (AMA) versus Week 18 last year, CBS Sports reported.

“The NFL Today”, CBS Sports’ pregame show, registered its most-watched regular season in six years, averaging 3.345 million viewers for its regular 12:00 PM shows and up +8% versus last year. That +8% increase for “The NFL Today” is the largest year-over-year increase for any NFL pregame show on any network this year, CBS Sports said.

Paramount+ had its most-streamed season ever for “The NFL Today” with double-digit year-over-year growth.